To the editor:
We have heard it said that we should count our blessings. At Common Grace Ministries, that’s just not possible. There are far too many to count them all.
In 2019, we went from no meat to such abundance that we have stored meat in five locations beyond our own freezers and we are lining up partners to help us keep healthy proteins on hand. Thank you to Miller Chicken who blessed us with almost 3,500 pounds of top notch chicken products, the Community Foundation of Noble County and United Way for paying for processing and helping us keep Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry meat local. Thank you to Guy at LaOtto Meats for encouraging us and working with us as a new partner. Thank you to individuals who stepped up to donate venison and funding for meat. Thank you to every individual, church, group, organization, business and industry that stepped up to help financially and with your time and talents throughout the organization. When you invest in us, we are able to continue to invest our time and resources in our neighbors and that lifts up our whole county one by one.
From the Noble County Bar Association who has taken up a collection at their annual Christmas party for years (this year $147!) to the West Noble Track Team who launched a brand new event for us in the Santa Stroll (over $900!), we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
To all of you who are out there ringing the Salvation Army bells, the $47,000 raised last year all stayed here with the exception of the 10% that goes to the state to help us with our checkbooks, supplies and support to make all of that happen. We have six less days to ring this year, and I thought we might make $30,000, but with seven days yet to be entered into the total, we are already over $31,000!
We couldn’t do that without Skip Rash, Ellyne Sollenberger, Jerry Burghduff, Bret Frymier and all of you who ring. A kettle without a ringer is an empty kettle.
Thank you to the neighbors who not only shop in our food center, but come and work so hard with us to make it all happen. Thank you to the most amazing team of staff, volunteers and board members without whom none of this would ever get done.
There are literally hundreds of people I could add to this list and still miss someone who has blessed us, so please do me a favor ... look into the mirror and if you have ever touched Common Grace Ministries with your generosity in any way on any level, say to that person in the mirror, “Thank you will never be enough. You have blessed us literally beyond measure. We love you in the name of Jesus.”
Merry Christmas from the Common Grace Ministries family. May your 2020 bring as many blessings as you have shared with us!
The Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director
Common Grace Ministries, Inc.
Noble County
