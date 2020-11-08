25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Genealogy Society began its project to reprint the 1914 DeKalb County History. The book originally published that year by B.F. Bowen and Co. included nearly 1,000 pages of local history and illustrations featuring some 800 pages of biographical sketches including politics, religion and family histories of area citizens. The reprinted book featured an index prepared by Juanita Crowl and Ida Hartman.
