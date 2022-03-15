To The editor:
On Sunday Feb. 6, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Auburn, hosted a fundraising dinner. While the snow put a slight blanket on the attendance, it did not diminish the generosity of our guests or donors. We want to publicly thank all of the individuals, organizations and businesses that provided items or sponsorships.
Ben Davis Ford, John Mohre of Ben Davis Ford, Marco’s Pizza, Chow Hound, Walmart, Olive Twist, the Brown House, Classic City Cookies, Nicole Hansen at LA Nails, WySh Designs, the YMCA, Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater, Bob Shuff, Jena Henson and Shelley Johnson, all of Auburn, and Noble County Disposal of Albion.
We would also like to thank William J. Meyer of Shambaugh & Son Construction, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne Komets, and the Best Western at Dupont & I69 all of Fort Wayne. Also, a big thank you to Ramz Emporium of Lafayette Indiana. We want to especially thank the generosity of Nancy Cupka and her beautiful painting that she donated.
We would also like to thank all the people who attended and enjoyed the evening. Through your generosity, we raised almost $8,000 toward our causes.
Join us again on St Patrick’s Day — Thursday, March 17, as we continue to raise money in support of our mission causes by hosting a Euchre Tournament. Details are on our Facebook page at AuburnFCC.
Kent Johnson, chair
Tom Cupka, pastor
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.