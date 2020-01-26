To the editor:
The cold and snow this past week made me think of Christmas. And, in doing so, I remember the wonderful blessing many of us received this last Christmas Eve.
Tuesday evenings are set aside for Open Table, the free community meals at The Apple Tree Center. Participants can come to the meal, “shop” in our free store for a bag of groceries and share fun, devotions and fellowship and prayer with one another.
In addition to our regular group of volunteers, several local churches, businesses and organizations prepare and serve meals on a regular basis. Employees of Taylor Made, Wayne Center United Methodist, South Milford United Methodist church, Pizza Hut and First Christian Church are some who share in this way. This past year Christmas Eve fell on a Tuesday, but Taylor Made employees made it clear they wanted the meal to be served as usual. And, they wanted to make it very special.
Approximately 16 employees of Taylor Made joined our volunteers at The Apple Tree Center to share their love for the people of this community. Amidst the Christmas decorations, the sharing of the account of Jesus’ birth, and music, they served ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, veggies and desserts. And, as usual, they brought extra because we always make take home meals available.
Their generosity did not stop there! They brought along groceries, lots of groceries to share, so everyone went home with a large bag of food, including turkeys for those who have the means to prepare them. They arranged for Santa to visit with gifts for the children and ample time for photo opportunities. There were even several boxes of cleaning supplies, paper, Kleenex, paper towels, crayons, markers and the like for The Apple Tree Center!
I want to say thank you. Thank you to the employees of Taylor Made, thank you to this community because so many of you regularly share with others. Thank you to those who attend our meals ... a meal would be no fun without you. And especially, thank you to God for making these opportunities available to us all.
Cindy Clark
Executive director
The Apple Tree Center
