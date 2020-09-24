To the editor:
On behalf of Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club we would like to thank all our generous sponsors, players and volunteers for making our 2020 Annual Golf Outing a success! We could not do it without you.
Gold Sponsors — Auburn Abstract Co. Inc., Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Insurance Trustees, Mefford Weber Blythe, The Laurels of DeKalb.
Silver Sponsors — Buchs Insurance Agency LLC, Crosswinds Inc., Dewald Northeast Dental Group, The Italian Grille, Lightner Law Firm, P.C., Oak Partners Inc.
Hole Sponsors — Best Deal Auto Sales, Betz Nursing Home, Big City Cars, Credent Wealth Services, Family Chiropractic Associates, 1st Source Bank, Hicksville Bank, Kelly York Realtor/Broker, Kruse & Kruse PC, Linda Madden in memory of Wayne A Madden, Lew King/Centier Bank, Matt Franks, Pennington Funeral & Cremation Services, Terry Rayle/Lili Hand, Sue Bauermeister, J Wilbur Yates, YMCA of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County.
Hole in One Sponsor — Shepherds Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Games Sponsors — Albright’s One Stop Ad, Burtie Rynearson, ClaraMary Winebrenner, Barb Wessel.
Lili Hand
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club
