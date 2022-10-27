To the Editor:
I would like to express my support of JB Samuelson for DeKalb Central School Board.
As a former student, I have had numerous opportunities to have direct contact with JB. In my experience, he is an exemplary role model for the upcoming youth. He has always stressed to me, the importance of family, friendships, and hard work.
I have seen firsthand the hard work that JB has put in for his family, work, and the support of the school system. I have always felt welcomed by JB to come forward with any concerns and we would work together for a solution. To this day, I feel that JB would find time for me if I called him and needed him.
I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but let’s be mindful of their motivation. Is it for the good of the kids? As one of those kids, I personally know JB has their best interest at heart, my best interest. A true passion for our future as shown time and time again. With firsthand knowledge, I can, without hesitation, say that JB Samuelson will be a great asset to the DeKalb Central School Board.
Tylar Pomeroy
Auburn
