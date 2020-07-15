To the editor:
Indiana’s new hands-free law is cruel and unjust. The maximum penalty, $500 (plus court costs and other administrative add-ons) imposes an undue financial punishment on low-income Hoosiers.
Imagine a one-breadwinner household living in the bottom half of Indiana’s median income. This family earns $800/week before taxes ($690/week after taxes). Living expenses — rent, car payment, health insurance, utilities, phone — consumes the majority of this income. If — if — this family is careful with its money, it might save $50-$100 each week for future expenses — vacation, college education, retirement. The penalty from a hands-free infraction will cost this family two to three months of its meager savings power.
However, we know that most families are not in a financial position to easily pay this fine. According to a 2017 survey, 57% of households are not able to pay an unexpected $500 expense without going into debt. Some will opt to use a credit card carrying an outrageous interest rate. Others may choose to drive dirty, incurring fines, fees, and possibly an arrest at their next interaction with law enforcement. Regardless, the total financial cost will far exceed the $500 fine for this 57%.
Some may say that you can avoid this by not breaking the law. My understanding, though, is that a quick check of a text while stopped at a red light — something most of us do once in a while — carries the same penalty as causing a major accident while playing Candy Crush.
The law does give an officer discretion — but even the best officers have their biases. And there are always those law agencies that push revenue generation. A $500 hands-free fine is certainly more profitable than a $150 speeding ticket.
I don’t believe our representatives in Indianapolis were intentionally mean or bigoted. This law does address a wrong present in our society. Its enforcement, however, disproportionately and excessively harms low-income Hoosiers. These harsh penalties will serve to drive a wedge of resentment between our police officers and our communities they serve — something we cannot afford in our society today.
I strongly encourage our state government to do right by the people and adjust the penalties for this infraction.
Brian Thomas
Angola
