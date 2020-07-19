I have been thinking a lot about the power of words lately.
The words written in the Declaration of Independence gave direction and purpose to the people of a new nation. Two hundred and forty-four years later we are still living in the power of “All men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among them are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The writers of the Declaration seemed to know that all men deserved freedom and dignity.
Failure to live these foundational truths out in everyday practical loving ways has created an “otherness” focus instead of a “We the People” focus.
‘This “Otherness” focus produces a culture of suspicion and division. I have also been asking myself, “How do we change this otherness? How do we move forward toward lasting change, where all men are truly treated as equals?”
Strangely enough, the foundation for building lasting change is a theological one. Again back to the power of words … “Then God said let us make man (humans) in our own image.” Talk about powerful words! All human life is sculpted by God!
So what does it mean to be created in the image of God? It means both that we are not God and also that we are not animals or angels. It means embracing humility and seeing the God-given dignity of every human being including my own dignity.
Humility takes the pressure off. I am no longer allowed to view people with an otherness focus or decide who deserves love. I am no longer allowed to separate myself from others. I am no longer allowed to play God, if you will.
Seeing dignity in another person allows me to obey some powerful words written long ago: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Seeing dignity in another also gives me a way to stand against anything that threatens to degrade the image of God, including sin and injustice. After all, love desires to do what is best.
All men are created equal. All men (humans) are created in the image of God. Let us all, “We the People,” put the power of those words into action and bring dignity to others because after all Love is a verb.
