To the editor:
In the over 200 court cases in which I was a consultant, my experiences were mixed, some good, some shocking.
In one case, the National Education Association evaluated and concluded due process was not followed when a Bowling Green State University professor was terminated for illegal reasons, namely his religion, fundamentalist Christianity. This professor was one of the most productive in the department, including over 40 publications in peer-reviewed scholarly literature and a textbook published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. He also had excellent student evaluations.
The district court case was presided over by the late Judge Nicholas J. Walinski of Toledo, Ohio. (He died in 1992.) It was obvious that the judge was intoxicated during the trial and repeatedly made illogical statements, such as referring to the jury when it was a bench trial. At the time of the trial, Walinski was convicted by Judge Andrews in Toledo Municipal Court of his second drunken-driving conviction in 15 months. The charges stemmed from a two-car injury accident that occurred near Judge Walinski’s West Toledo, Ohio, home. Walinski was ordered to complete a 28-day detoxification and alcohol rehabilitation program. He died at age 72 of acute myocardial infarction. A well-known risk factor for heart attacks is heavy drinking.
Walinski obviously was not very aware of what was going on in his courtroom. Some statements the judge made were incredible, such as, “If I hear anything more about tenure I’m going to kill myself.” The judge’s attitude about the case was stunningly clear when he rudely shot back at attorney David Latanick, who was trying to explain the rules of academia, stating: “I am getting an education in academia, but I would rather not get educated, and I’d rather get rid of this case.”
The major means of proving discrimination is unequal application of the rules called disparate treatment. In other words, everyone must be treated alike. This requires comparisons of the person denied tenure with faculty granted tenure. No comparisons on the appropriate criteria were made in court, and all efforts to do so were successfully blocked by Judge Walinski as is clear by his stating “we are going too far afield with what they did with somebody else.” To prove disparate treatment requires making comparisons with similarly situated persons not in the protected class.
Discrimination can be determined only by comparing performance and/or evidence of not giving the professor due process. The judge refused to allow any comparisons with other professors, the only way to prove discrimination. Thus, he refused to enforce the legally required standard in this case, even though race or sex discrimination are proven by focusing on these very factors.
In summary, Judge Walinski was clearly not competent nor alert during the trial. He was diagnosed as an alcoholic who displayed bizarre behavior on the bench, such as openly stating in court that he did not care to become informed about this case but would “rather get rid of this case.” This is grossly improper behavior for a judge who must, as a matter of law, be impartial. This judge had no business being on the bench and for this reason was removed soon after this case was tried. Nonetheless, an appeal of the case to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Walinski’s obviously irresponsible decision.
Jerry Bergman
Montpelier, Ohio
