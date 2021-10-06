For the past month, Noble New Way has been conducting a series of Community Conversations. These aren’t about what’s wrong with our county … quite the opposite.
Noble New Way is focused on Asset-Based Community Development. That means we look at what’s positive and find ways to enhance that. It’s about looking at the gifts, skills and talents of those in our community and connecting those people to make good things happen all around us.
These Community Conversations, hosted in Albion, Ligonier and Kendallville so far, have been geared toward doing just that. Helping people discover the assets around them, how they themselves are assets, and how they can become active and engaged to strengthen their communities.
The question we are asking: “What would it look like if we used our gift, skills, and talents to get involved in our community? What could we accomplish?”
Through these three events, we have connected a guy who enjoys manual labor and is handy around the house with Kendallville Restorations, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity, where his skills can help build and renovate homes that will provide new opportunities for families. We have connected a young woman with a local food pantry and community center, where she can develop cooking classes to promote healthy eating on a budget. We have connected another woman who has the skills of mending and altering clothes with yet another community center where she may be able to teach classes. Those are just a few of the possibilities that have come out of these quick, two-hour events.
It’s important to celebrate what we have and create more good things around us, rather than focusing on deficits. For those who agree, we have two more Community Conversations coming up on Wednesday, Oct. 20. These are in Rome City, specifically at the Rome City Housing Authority facilities.
You are welcome to join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sylvan Manor, 150 Kerr Street, in the Community Room. Lunch will be provided. The other event is from 5-7 p.m. at the Rome City Housing Authority’s Community Room at 500 Front Street. Dinner, as well as child care during the event, will be provided.
To register, call the Kendallville Public Library’s Limberlost Branch at 260-854-2775. In partnership with Noble New Way, these Community Conversations are funded through a Kendallville Public Library grant from the American Library Association. Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL).
Jenna Anderson is Noble New Way co-chair and Kendallville Public Library support services manager.
