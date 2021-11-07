90 years ago
• Within a period of several weeks a Lutheran Old Peoples’ home in the central district of the Missouri synod will have been established in Kendallville. A corps of carpenters, decorators and painters is now working on the Bruggeman property on South Oak Street and hope to have it in readiness within a few weeks for occupancy. The home will provide places for eight inmates. The establishing of the temporary home was brought about through the urgent need for such an institution, pending the selection of a permanent site and the erection of a modern home, that will provide a place for many more aged Lutherans in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, who are seeking an ideal place to spend their declining years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.