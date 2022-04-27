To the editor:
I recently learned the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has six billboards around Auburn advertising for hiring. Seeing these billboards around Auburn raised some questions for me.
Question 1. Is there a need for six billboards? Four billboards on one road in Auburn and two just outside of Auburn? It seems that having billboards for advertising may attract more attention from more people if they were scattered around the county or surrounding counties. Or maybe even on the interstate.
Question 2. How are these billboards paid for? It would be safe to assume they were paid for with funds from the Sheriff’s Department. Could that money have been applied to something like equipment, training, or paid for something to lessen the burden on the budget that our tax dollars pay?
Question 3. Why did these billboards pop up one month before the election? Was the Sheriff’s Department not hiring 12 months ago, six months ago, or even three months ago? Is the timing truly coincidental or on purpose?
Question 4. Many of the billboards have a photo of the sheriff’s face. Wouldn’t hiring advertisements normally list something about wages, benefits, or perks? I have not seen a hiring advertisement with a CEO’s face such as these. Also, the photo of the sheriff is the same photo on his campaign flier.
Question 5. Why do the billboards say to contact “Sheriff Dave Cserep” to apply? An online application for the Sheriff’s Department said to contact the chief deputy to apply.
This has led me to two conclusions. 1. The billboards are a legitimate attempt to increase hiring in which case, I would say this is not a prudent use of Sheriff’s Department funds; or 2. This was a campaign tactic by the sheriff in his attempt to be reelected, in which case I would say is unethical.
Donnie David
Waterloo
