To the editor:
Thank you for continuing to report on the legal challenge to the Board of Zoning Appeals' decision to approval the Crooked Lake condominium project. It’s been reported in your last two articles that, “While there were numerous people who spoke against the petition during its initial Oct. 12 hearing, the only name on the petition seeking the reversal was (Margaret) Rockwood.” This seems to imply that Ms. Rookwood is the only individual concerned enough to file a petition for a judicial review. While it may appear that way legally, please know that that is clearly not the case. Simply due to the legal requirements for petitioning the court, it was necessary to have an individual file the documents. The “numerous people” referenced in the reporting are actually dozens and dozens of residents who are closely following the case, and are actively supporting Ms. Rockwood.
Additionally, it has been repeatedly reported that, “Crown Point (developers) ... met all the requirements for such a condominium development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time.” Actually, not quite all officials said that. A point which has been somewhat glossed over is the fact that the BZA approved the Special Exception by a 4-1 vote. According to publicly-available BZA Special Exception Voting Forms submitted by the five members at the Nov. 8 meeting, the one member who voted against the project concluded that the development only met one of the four required criteria needed for approval ... not even close to meeting the requirements spelled out within the zoning ordinance. His comments, concerns and rationale on the voting form are in line with the complaints filed by Ms. Rockwood, and are consistent with the questions and concerns shared by the hundred-plus residents supporting this judicial review.
There are legitimate legal questions regarding the BZA’s approval of this condominium development, which is why many, not just Ms. Rockwood, believe it’s best to have the court review their decision. As just one example, the proposed project site consists of parcels with mixed zoning classifications. Two of the three lots involved are zoned Local Business, which is where Casey’s Cove Marina was located, and the other is zoned Lake Residential. While multi-family housing is permitted by obtaining a BZA-granted “special exception” in both zones, very specific and different requirements must be met within each. As expected, the requirements defined within the Lake Residential zone are clearly more restrictive. Interestingly, no effort was made to rezone the property, and four of the five BZA members seemed to ignore the specific and more restrictive requirements defined within the Lake Residential zone.
Zoning ordinances exist for a reason, and it is the responsibility of the BZA to ensure any proposed development meets all specific criteria defined within the ordinances. If anyone disagrees with the BZA’s decision, the process involves having the court review their decision. Many residents believe there are enough legitimate legal questions regarding this decision to warrant such a review.
Steve Buck
Angola
