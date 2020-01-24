To the editor:
For the fourth year in a row, “pro-life” Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz plans to bury a bill that would ban abortion in Indiana, just as pro-aborts have been asking him to do. Rep. Curt Nisly’s Protection of Life bill HB 1089 is now in Smaltz’s Public Policy Committee
Planned Parenthood legal counsel Hannah Brass Greer explained the bill well. She said HB 1089 “would decimate abortion rights in Indiana.” The pro-abortion group is demanding Smaltz keep abortion legal in Indiana. And apparently, Ben intends to do just that.
So far, Smaltz is refusing to pass the bill out of the committee that he commands.
When a “pro-life” representative ignores his constituents' voices demanding an end to legalized child killing and instead does the bidding of Planned Parenthood, we have a problem.
Smaltz campaigned as pro-life, even going so far as to stage a protest at Planned Parenthood in an effort to prove it to his voters. And yet, year after year, he is the roadblock to saving more than 8,000 pre-born babies.
Primary election season is just around the corner, and you can be sure Smaltz will be back out on the campaign trail making pro-life promises, even if he follows through with his plan to kill the Protection of Life bill again this year.
Let’s remind Ben that it was pro-life voters who elected him to his representative position in the first place.
Here’s how you can help. Call Rep. Ben Smaltz by Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 317-232-9620 and insist he give HB 1089 a fair hearing and a vote!
Amy Prosser
Butler
