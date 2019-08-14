To the editor:
In 2016, I joined the Democrats of DeKalb County as a delegate to the state convention and as a committee woman. Shortly thereafter, a new member joined. This new member was someone who was all in, from the beginning. She instantly leveled up our motivation and brought a refreshing wind to our local party. She walked the walk and talked the talk. If you haven’t already figured it out, I’m talking about Sarah Payne.
From the first moments I met her, Sarah was genuinely interested in the person I was and my concerns within the party. Her ideas were smart, balanced and compassionate on all fronts. When I hosted a public forum in December, addressing safety of 7th street traffic, and business access for those walking or biking, not only did Mayor Yoder direct me towards Sarah Payne as a leader in our area, Sarah showed up to the forum and brought other supporters from the community.
If there is one thing, I would like everyone to know about Sarah, it’s that her genuine concern and passion has made her a strong leader in expanding our community. When elected Mayor of Auburn, I know her position will be used to foster our city beyond expectations.
Maygan Leco
Auburn
