To the editor:
Your newspaper is the best! So informative for people of all ages and backgrounds. You report the news and not political v. personal opinions — just the facts. Congratulations, that is exceedingly rare!
We so appreciate the wide variety. The school sports, health, parenting advice with John Rosemond, political updates with Leo Morris, gardening tips with John Woodmansee, business news with Matt Getts and smile time while reading the Amish recipes by Gloria Yoder.
The anti-CRT article by Joe McQueen was fantastic! There is nothing more important than our children. Does Mr. McQueen ever attend school board meetings? National news is increasingly covering those meetings and the urgent concerns of parents and all of the community. More people need to be updated and aware. K-12 library books and classroom teaching has porn indoctrination under the guise of education. Evidence of such can be yours. It is absolutely shocking, totally unbelievable and exceedingly alarming to say the least!
Please, please continue your awesome work and your top quality newspaper. The reporting, updating and information has been valuable and interesting. The articles are so appreciated. The KPC Media Group is indeed a rare gem in this day and age. Thank you so much.
Charlene Begue
Sebring, Florida, and Columbia City
