To the editor:
Just writing to compliment your guest columnist on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Claire Weiss. For someone who has yet to graduate high school, her article is very well written, seemingly well researched and factual.
I'm no expert on composting, so her explanation, I thought, did an excellent job of describing the purpose/process. She should have a bright future in college. Well done, Claire!
Also congratulations to the folks at Oak Farm Montessori School. We are fortunate to have a school like this available to driven scholars. My granddaughter spent six or seven years at Oak Farm before transferring to Canterbury and her start at Oak Farm served her well against the best and brightest from Fort Wayne. She was blessed to be able to afford this educational path, but it shows the staff and system are of the highest quality, able to produce very high quality students. We as a community should do all we can to help with scholarships or just contributing to a grandkid's education. Oak Farm is a great asset — and again well done Claire!
Phil Brechbill
Auburn
