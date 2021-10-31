Facts are supported with evidence, context, understanding, not vague suggestion
To the editor:
I, too, am an unapologetic Christian, and I have come to regard ideologically political Christian positions as questionable.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said this: “No doubt, Trump will face a surprise infectious disease outbreak.” He said this at Georgetown University Medical Center, January, 2017, where world health experts gathered to encourage the new Trump Administration to prepare responses in the face of a coming pandemic. They saw urgency because of their confidence that a pandemic was coming. This gathering was conducted by the Center for Global Health Science and Security partnering with the Harvard Global Health Institute. These medical scientists and students particularly advocated for a public health emergency fund, noting that the lack of such immediate funding severely delayed response to the previous Zika breakout. It appears that they were correct.
The title of Dr. Fauci’s speech was “Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration.” He also said, “... no doubt in anyone’s mind (the Trump Administration) will be faced with the challenges that their predecessors were faced with.” Again, he said, “The thing we’re extraordinarily confident about is that we’re going to see this in the next few years.” Indeed, for years — decades — the medical science community have warned us of an inevitable pandemic. They have told us it was a matter of time before animal viruses jumped to humans, and have consistently called U.S. presidents and all of us to prepare. They have warned us of already existing drug resistant tuberculosis loose in isolated locations (read Tracy Kidder’s book about Dr. Paul Farmer, Mountains Beyond Mountains, published in 2003). Dr. Fauci’s words brought nothing new beyond increased urgency.
Also: The National Institute of Health as recently as Oct. 20, 2021, has categorically refuted the false claim that tax dollars funded the SARS-COV-2 virus. Further, the NIH indicates that there is no certainty on the topic of the virus’ origins: “The naturally occurring bat corona virus studied under the NIH grant are far distant from SAR-COV-2 and could not possibly have caused the Corona Virus-19 pandemic. Any claims to the contrary are demonstrably false.” And: “The scientific evidence to date indicates that the virus is likely the result of viral evolution in nature, potentially jumping direct to humans or through an unidentified intermediary animal host ... most agencies assessed that SAR-COV-2 most likely was not genetically engineered.” (Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., director of NIH).
As a Christian, I believe the utilization of Christ’s name and community to spin and manipulate “facts” for personal political agenda is incompatible with Christian teaching. Truth and a genuine spirit are characteristics of the followers of Jesus; misrepresentation and disingenuous spirits in serving personal outcomes are not. It is not helpful and does not serve the public good to promote highly disputable “facts” as “indisputable.” Facts are supported with evidence, context, and understanding and not vague suggestion, preconception, and cliched innuendo in lieu of documentation. Such misrepresentation breeds mistrust, confusion and division in a time when we need a common effort to curb the spread of a disease that in a short time has taken over 700,000 lives in our country alone.
We hear the freedom slogan, “My body, my choice” (Gee where else might we have heard that argument recently?). It’s not only about me and my vulnerability to infection. Vaccinations boost immune systems, helping people and societies to resist and fight this disease. Masks help prevent the spread of the virus. These are good and right things to do in our common effort to combat an ongoing global pandemic and public health crisis.
John E. Smith
Auburn
