25 years ago
• A new, 4-way stop was placed at the intersection of St. Rd. 8 and Co. Rd. 15 east of Auburn during the construction of the railroad underpass project on Randolph Street in Garrett. Many local residents will be using Taylor Road/Co. Rd. 15 as an alternate route during the construction process, which will increase traffic as students on the north side of Garrett will be bussed around the underpass project to Co. Rd. 15.
