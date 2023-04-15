Electric vehicles are coming.
Well, some are already here, but expect more to come, too.
Whether via federal mandate as is being proposed through stricter environmental regulations or sales requirements or whether by way of the free market, electrical vehicles are likely to rise sharply in use in coming years.
It’s now, when electric cars make up just a fraction of the national inventory, that leaders at the local, state and federal level should be making the necessary preparations.
One of those preparations needs to be infrastructure like charging stations to support electric vehicles.
Yes, electric vehicle owners do install charging stations at their home. But, as Kendallville Redevelopment Commission member Joe Sells quipped during discussion of adding EV chargers to the city, “If you only had a gas station at home you’d never leave home.”
All cars have a range. Criticism of electric vehicles often comes in the form of them having a maximum range, of running out of juice leaving the driver stranded.
That can (and does) happen with gasoline-fueled cars too. But the main difference is that you can find a gas station in every community, even in middle-of-nowhere stops off highways as way stations for travelers heading from Point A to Point B.
People can drive from New York to L.A. because we have gas stations that allow them to refuel as needed on their journey. Try to do that in an electric car and we suspect you’ll either need to follow a very specifically planned route, or more likely simply end up powerless on the side of the road somewhere in the vast, rural Midwest.
If we are going to get serious about electric vehicles, we need to think more like gas stations and not just outlets in the garage at home.
Steuben County, likely buoyed by its lake communities and well-to-do residents and vacationers more likely to own a new electric car, is arguably the current leader in EV infrastructure, with a handful of public charging stations available to people driving Teslas or other manufacturers.
DeKalb County has taken its first steps with moves like the Auburn Cord-Duesenberg Museum installing an EV charger on its campus.
Noble County, on the other hand, has zero public charging stations. We’re not 100% sure about LaGrange County, but suspect it’s about the same, especially considering about half of its residents don’t drive automobiles at all.
That needs to change.
Noble County will be pursuing a grant opportunity that could lead to getting at least one public charging station in each community, if cities and towns are willing to match 20% in funding for 80% in grant dollars.
That could give opportunities not just for local owners, but for visitors who want to come to our communities without having to worry about having enough power to make it home.
Skeptics and critics will remain, but our communities should be forward-thinking about electric vehicles now, before they arrive in greater numbers and we’re forced to play catch up.
We encourage communities, like Kendallville is doing now, to start conversations about electric vehicle infrastructure and get planning now.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.