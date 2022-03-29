To the editor:
Our nation was founded on the principle of "no taxation without representation." Today we have a similar issue with the lack of representation here in the 3rd district of Indiana.
All of the funding for the much-needed projects in our area were voted against by our congressman Jim Banks.
When working families were laid off, Republicans including Banks snubbed them with their votes while continuing to profit off unethical activity. They said these people need to get off the handouts and find a job during a global health crisis. Jim Banks works for Trump and the traitor said he would primary any Republican who voted yes to the infrastructure bill. Banks knows the Republican primary winner is also the general election winner in his gerrymandered for white males only district.
Jim Banks however is working on other projects which will help working families. Finding Hunter Biden’s laptop and Hillary’s phone server, defending criminals who attempted to overthrow our government, eliminating worker protections, gender and race persecution, Josh Hawley and his masculinity issues, demonizing Hispanic women and children fleeing to the U.S. for safety, working to undermine the Jan.6th committee for personal reasons, fund raising off a proven lie and providing propaganda for Russia to use to justify killing civilians.
Fox News thinker Tucker Carlson is being used on Russian TV to support Putin's claim the killing of women and children is the fault of the United States and Biden. Biden called Putin a war criminal ... Trump called Putin a genius.
Banks’ recent tweet on taxpayer time is as follows. "Joe Biden is unfit both mentally and ethically to be the president of the United States of America." This will be on every Russian TV and will embolden Putin to think he is supported by Americans to continue committing war crimes. Banks’ actions reflect on us as a community.
Trump and his infiltrators want to better themselves at the expense of their supporters’ trust. When they lose the legal battles they resort to intimidation, violence and threats of future attacks. They also underestimate the will of the majority of Americans.
The Jan.6th committee will present their findings to the DOJ and the American public to see in detail the events and actions taken by individuals to overturn a legitimate election in 2020. I believe they will prove the actions were corrupt and intentional with the goal of holding on to power against the will of the voters. The committee of both Republicans and Democrats will use the very words, phone calls, texts, emails, documents, TV appearances and tweets of those who committed treason against the United States of America. Reasonable people will be shocked while others in spite of the overwhelming evidence will continue to say ... well what about Hunter’s laptop?
Let's not forget in 2018 the Republican led senate intelligence committee referred Jared Kushner, Donald Jr. and these same Jan. 6th coup members to the DOJ for criminal investigation for their roles in the 2016 election and their ties to Russia. So why in the same year did these same Republicans including Jim Banks vote to not impeach Trump and allow Russia to further gain from Trump in office? Draining the swamp is not their intent, they just want to be the property managers of it.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.