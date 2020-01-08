To the editor:
This is to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the American Red Cross Blood Drive held at the Recreation Center in Ligonier on Jan. 3. They include our host as well as the Ligonier Street Department, The News-Sun and Advance-Leader, radio stations WIOE and WBCL, the Lions clubs of Ligonier and Cromwell-Kimmell, area churches and the Ligonier Telephone Company.
Our volunteers and bringers of goodies for the day included Esther Harlan, Martha Flora, Nancy Stump, Candy Kathary-Newton and our rookie, Beth Firestone. Our homemade soups were provided by Kenny Stump and Jerry Flora, and Pizza Hut, Ligonier, donated four large pizzas kindly delivered by Betty Grawcock. Jo-Anne Franks baked and donated two berry pies.
Special thanks go to our double-red donors, Dennis Hoover, Chuck Sweeney, Deb Leer and one other, whose name we missed because we were so busy!
First-time donors included Phillip Cohn, Eugene Hoover and Heather Yoder. Thanks to all of our dedicated donors, we surpassed our goal and helped replenish our area blood banks!
If you wish to be a hero too, it’s so easy and usually only takes about an hour of your time. Just come to our next West Noble Blood Drive scheduled for Friday, March 6, at the United Methodist Church on Townline Road, from noon until 6 p.m. You can call the Red Cross to make an appointment or ask any questions by contacting them at 1-800-RedCross.
And just FYI, the one back here at the Rec Center in Ligonier will be on Friday, May 1, from noon until 6 p.m. Blessings to all!
Sallie Fought
Red Cross volunteer
