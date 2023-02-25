Kendallville’s McCray Solar Power Generation Facility just finished its first year in operation, and it’s serving as a good example for the potential of solar energy.
The field, which was developed on the site of the former McCray Refrigerator factory that burned in June 2018, gave a brownfield site a new use in producing green energy.
The field was designed to generate 2 million kilowatt-hours of power per year, power which is piped right next door to the Kendallville Wastewater Treatment plant. The field was expected to generate about 85% of the plant’s annual power needs, reducing the amount of energy Kendallville would have to buy from Indiana Michigan Power.
At the end of the first year, through ups and downs of heavy cloud cover, rain and a mild summer season, Kendallville’s field still performed as designed, generating just a little over its 2 million killowatt-hour target.
For doubters out there who are still skeptical about solar, Kendallville’s field should be solid proof that a well-designed field delivers as advertised.
The energy generated saved Kendallville $165,000 in utility payments, an amount that will be even greater this year because power prices were hiked in November.
Kendallville had months where it’s electric bill was effectively zero, because the field generated more power than the wastewater plant used.
None of this is new to early adopters into solar, like Fremont Schools, who have been enjoying essentially free power since building its field in 2017, or to local businesses like Wible Lumber and Reliable Tool and Machine or the Kendallville’s Community Learning Center.
While there are ongoing philosophical and property rights debates about large-scale commercial solar fields in rural areas, small-scale solar installations for individual users is proving over and over to be a smart investment.
So, why rehash this now?
Because the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act included provisions to help boost the solar market, with 30% credits available for both residential through 2033 as well as commercial and government projects starting before the end of 2024.
Other northeast Indiana governments, whether it’s schools or cities and towns or counties, should take some time this year to seriously consider solar development.
Fremont Schools has proved for half a decade now, that it works in that setting. Kendallville found a common-sense application for its field. We’re sure there are other smart opportunities for our communities lying in wait.
Solar development does take some space and some upfront capital, but it’s a prudent investment long-term with savings that grow over time as electricity prices rise.
And, of course, there are the benefits of investing in clean energy and helping to diversify our state’s energy portfolio from its heavy reliance on fossil fuel sources.
We encourage our local governments to take a look at solar if they haven’t before, or revisit the idea if they’ve shelved it.
Solar delivers.
Just ask Kendallville.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.