To the editor:
Cheers to Steve Swick of Swick Broadcasting for the timely billboard announcement regarding the “Lockdown Irresponsible Governor” of Michigan! I totally agree that her draconian actions have “severely impacted families and all but destroyed Michigan business with restaurants having permanently closed 3,000 and job losses well over 200,000.”
It is a great billboard announcement which I and so many other fellow Hoosiers so vehemently support!
William Schweitzer
Fremont
