To the Editor:
On the website “Salon,” Mike Lofgren writes that “There‘s No Such Thing as a Conservative Intellectual — Only Apologists for Right-Wing Power.” He makes a powerful and convincing case, the central points of which should be of interest to your readers.
For example, the plethora of books currently being published by talk-show hosts, entertainers, and “hack politicians eyeing a presidential run” and their ghostwriters generally contain the same themes and methods, mainly being “a shrill cry of victimhood, a hunt for scapegoats ... and a recipe for salvation cribbed from Republican National Committee talking points ...” Lofgren goes on to assert that they condense into only three “simple points.”
The first is a “desire for hierarchy and human inequality.” Somehow, in the minds of the fortunate conservatives, there needs to be a place for everyone, and everyone should know their place, and remain there. Many people fall into the fallacy that if they can only find someone to consider inferior, then their life position is improved. The fact of that matter is that by tearing down another in an attempt to build one’s self up drags the first down lower than they originally were. No one is bettered. This idea supports the practice of economic exploitation and denial of human rights, supported by the ill-conceived idea that the rich are rich because they deserve to be and the poor deserve their situation because of laziness or some other defect. This does not allow for a lack of advantage for some and incorrectly asserts that there exists a level playing field for all — a type of individually applied “manifest destiny.” This mode of thought completely ignores the moral imperative of humans aiding other humans, but seems essential to the conservative world view.
The second is that the only correct forms of government and society are based on their understanding of Christianity. So often, we hear the cry of, “we need to return to the Bible!” The First Amendment and the establishment clause contained in it have no merit. (In fact, MAGA’s Ignoramus-in-Chief has explicitly said that the Constitution should be “terminated.”) And it would appear that in order to fulfill conservatives’ first desire, it would be necessary to “terminate” various parts of the Bible, such as where Jesus says to “Love your neighbor.” And forget the parable of the Good Samaritan completely. Those are only two of innumerable examples of how selectively the Sacred Texts would need to be “modified” in order to bring about the theocracy seemingly desired by these conservatives. And one need not look too far into history to see how previous theocracies have worked out.
The third is that tradition must be revered and obeyed. For some reason, there is always that idea of a past utopia that we need to “return to.” However, that “utopian view” seems to leave out polio, cholera epidemics, witch burning, childbed fever, slavery, and, in fact, Black people (unless in a docile, subservient “know their place” role) entirely. Obviously, this time never existed except in the imaginations of these White conservatives.
In short, those previous goals may be ideas, but intellectual, that is, using facts employing critical reasoning, they are not. They are simply a repetition of nostalgic wishes, repeated ad nauseam by the former president, a one-trick pony, condensed into Make America Great Again, MAGA, which might better be interpreted as Making Attorneys Get Attorneys.
John Stevens
Angola
