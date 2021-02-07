To Vietnam veteran John Huelsenbeck of Avilla, who will have the honor of representing Indiana in The Purple Heart Patriot Project, a multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of American’s combat wounded.
To organizers of yarn bombings in Angola and Auburn that are bringing fun and color to those communities in a bleak midwinter.
To everyone who helped bring northeastern Indiana’s counties out of the red and into improved orange and yellow ratings of the coronavirus. Thanks for being safe and respectful of others. Keep following safety and medical advice, even if others don’t.
