The Creator made all of us equal
To the editor:
I read Dave Cooper’s editorial (letter to the editor) today. While it did contain a couple fair points, I found it to also be full of dog whistles that many of us fair-minded people recognize all too well. He placed all the blame for America’s problems on gays, lesbians, people of color and of course those soulless Democrats!
If ever there’s been an elected official in office in this country that lacked morals, principles and just flat out couldn’t speak the truth let alone face it, you need look no further than The White House and he’s not a Democrat.
Over the years I have read many editorials suggesting that if we just had more people come back to God things would be better. They most always wrongfully suggest that The Founding Fathers only meant for this to be a country run by and full of God-loving/fearing people. No matter how many times they say it or selectively quote someone’s opinion of the time, it’s just not gonna make it so.
I should also point out that it’s the churches themselves that have been driving many away with their now-exposed deviant, immoral behavior. And what about those mega church pastors living those lavish lifestyles? Multi-million dollar homes and private jets. I don’t think that’s what God or Jesus had in mind! And those horrible un-elected people with those lifetime jobs making these life-altering decisions. The Founding Fathers did this just so these jurists could make these decisions not because it’s the flavor of the day in politics but because it’s what’s right for all of us.
I do agree with Mr. Cooper’s general contention that society in general is not what it used to be. But the time when he seems to summon up as us at our best I have to say, for all the battered women, the women without any choices in life, the minorities that were being intimidated, beat, convicted of crimes they didn’t do, living in shacks without plumbing if they were lucky, and sometimes just being murdered with no expectation of justice. Those very same days when all those things seemed so right to you, Mr. Cooper, they were so wrong for so many others. Perhaps you should open up the dark spot in the lens you see the past through and look at the part that says that the Creator made all of us equal and as such, we will never be at our greatest until we are pulling for all of us to succeed.
David Williams
Garrett
