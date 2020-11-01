The DeKalb County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League hosted a program on feeding and attracting wild birds on the lower level of the courthouse annex. Dena Purcell of Wild Birds Unlimited since 1986 led a discussion on how to make yards more inviting to birds and offered ideas to help birds survive winter. Types of bird houses, feeds and water heaters were explained during the session.

