Uncertain times call for principled leaders.

To the editor:
I have been following Bill Hartman since he became our county commissioner and I appreciate his efforts to keep our taxes down and “stretch dollars.” Bill represents all residents of DeKalb County not just certain individuals that try to tell him and others what to do. Bill takes the time to research the issues at hand and does not rush to spend taxpayer dollars on a whim as he understands it is not his money.
If there are multiple projects in progress, Bill closely monitors them to ensure the taxpayers are getting the value from those projects, but that does not mean Bill is not looking to the future to help DeKalb County improve the infrastructure and grow the community.
Bill also has never failed in a business venture or lost a business and ran a very successful farm. I, myself come from a multi-generation farm family, so I can appreciate what a great accomplishment that is. Bill’s farming experience serves him well on the drainage board and has a first-hand account of the drainage issues facing the county and how they can be resolved, all while keeping taxes as low as possible.
Mr. Hartman understands DeKalb County has the most generous people that are willing to volunteer and sit down with ideas on what we, the community, like to see in the future, and how we can all work together to accomplish those goals. He has always shown compassion and will answer any questions honestly, not simply telling you what he thinks or what you want to hear.
Bill's honesty and willingness to listen to others’ opinions, on issues facing our community, complements his empathy for our local small business owners, the agriculture community, and all the towns in our county. These are traits of a true leader and Bill takes everyone’s concerns to heart and truly cares about the issues that are concerning to all our community members.
Our country and the world are going through some very scary times with inflation at an all-time high, local businesses are having trouble filling open positions, and farmers are faced with making difficult decisions to offset enormous cost increases this growing season. Despite all of this, the county is growing, new housing is being built, and new businesses are locating to the county which is a positive sign.
These are just a few of the reasons why I, and my family, will be voting for Mr. Bill Hartman for DeKalb County commissioner; we know Bill will be fiscally responsible in uncertain times, will fight to end the current division in our county, and most importantly, Bill will continue to fight for us, the taxpayers!
Uncertain times call for principled leaders.
Cindy Foglesong
Stout Farms
Waterloo
