To the editor:
With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing and subsequent first step on the surface of the moon, I'm hour 4 into watching "The Apollo Chronicles" on local channel WPTA-TV.
Being 10-yrs old in 1969, I have little recall of detail, only the impression on a young mind that something of great significance was happening. All these years later, as I watch this documentary of the successes and failures of the NASA space program leading up to this event, my eyes keep leaking tears.
Sentimental tears for a time of great unity in our nation and tears of sadness wondering if I will ever, ever experience that again in my lifetime? Will young people today ever know that they can be a part of something greater? Of something extraordinary?
The 50-year-old newsreel footage that I'm viewing is respectful and factual and uplifting. My heart hurts as I consider media today, both national and social ... divide, divide, divide. “Us” against “them.”
Call me silly ... tomorrow could we just love our neighbor for a change? Peace!
Toby Bonar
Kendallville
