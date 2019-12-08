Trump and foes are like David and Saul
To the editor:
The Christmas Season is upon us once again. But this year not even the birth of Jesus Christ can distract the media and many others from the circus of impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.
Most of those involved, while governing the country, or trying to, don’t seem to have heard of some of the common sense laws that God had once established. Such as: “Do not spread false reports.” Or: “Do not follow the crowd in doing wrong.”
We all make comparisons each day of our lives. Good and evil, right and wrong, truth and lies. So, I was thinking about making a few comparisons between Saul and David and President Trump and the Democrats/liberals/socialists/never Trumpers (hereafter referred to as “DLSNT”).
(Saul representing the DLSNT and David representing President Trump.)
We start out with everything being good between Saul and David. But then it goes downhill because of David’s popularity. “Saul has slain his thousands, and David his tens of thousands.” “Saul was very angry and from that time on Saul kept a jealous eye on David.” Because of hatred and jealousy Saul kept pursuing and trying to destroy David, even though David had done nothing wrong. Saul was constantly after David.
Compare this with President Trump and the DLSNT. Of course from the beginning these two didn’t get along. That’s the only difference between them and Saul/David. But the DLSNT constantly pursues President Trump because of hatred and jealousy. They’re jealous because of his tens of thousands at political events as compared to their thousands or less at their presidential candidate events. People wanted David. People elected President Trump because people wanted him.
Then “an evil spirit from God came forcefully upon Saul.” “When Saul saw how successful David was, he was afraid of him.” “But all Israel and Judah loved David.”
I wonder if God sent an evil spirit into the midst of the DSLNT in the form of the “Squad” and several with their ideas about us being wiped out in 12 years because of the climate, which we can do nothing about. (What happened to the 12 years before this?) Or free health care, which will cost trillions, along with other “free” things. No wonder the country loves President Trump. He is actually doing something for the country while giving us the freedom to make our own decisions. He also doesn’t come up with crazy ideas. The DLSNT are afraid of him.
There were no whistleblowers or anonymous sources back in David’s time. Doeg the Edomite owned up to what he saw, even though Saul used him to kill 85 priests because Saul thought that they had lied. They hadn’t lied. Does that sound familiar? Do the DLSNT use others in the background to do their dirty work and distort the facts? Do they lie about President Trump? Almost every day the facts come out about their lies.
In the end Saul fell on his sword and David became king of Israel. In the end Donald Trump will win 2020 and the DLSNT will destroy themselves. “The war between the house of Saul and the house of David lasted a long time. And while David grew stronger and stronger the house of Saul grew weaker and weaker.”
Will things change in the future? There will always be Sauls and Davids. Will the Davids always win? History and the Bible show us. They also show what happens to the common man. Past and future.
“For when David had served God’s purpose in his own generation, he fell asleep.” And then, after a number of years, things again went downhill for Israel. So, President Trump, after serving the purpose of God, will leave and do other things. Will he be remembered in history in a favorable way? How will the DLSNT’s be remembered? Keep in mind that a lot of history writers aren’t inspired by God.
Compare truth and facts.
Gene Link
Auburn
