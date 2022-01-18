To the editor:
Thoughts regarding the upcoming election for Sheriff of DeKalb County.
I was hired by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department in 2009 and retired as sergeant in April of 2020. For a short period I also served as chief deputy of the DCSD, which I believe provides me with great insight to the current issues beleaguering the department.
The current administration of the DCSD has struggled for years to hire and retain qualified applicants wishing to advance their career in law enforcement. Many qualified and exceptional candidates have been eliminated from the hiring process; some for having a tattoo or failing to meet written or physical fitness testing requirements administered under questionable circumstances. The current standards and testing of recruits must not be based on personal preference and bias. When it comes to the hiring process, I believe the DCSD suffers from a lack of transparency.
Over the years, I have worked many shifts with Deputy Brady Thomas. While he and I have not always agreed on all matters, I will say with confidence Deputy Thomas has demonstrated compassion and caring for the other members of the department by diligently pursuing to improve the working conditions for his co-workers at the DCSD.
Deputy Brady Thomas has consistently demonstrated the attributes one would expect from a law enforcement professional and former Marine. Forgotten values like honesty, integrity and perseverance. These are the attributes I look for Deputy Brady Thomas to restore to the DCSD when he is elected as Sheriff of DeKalb County.
Todd McCormick
Auburn
