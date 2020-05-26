To the editor:
Whether voting by absentee ballot, during the early voting week prior to Election Day or on Election Day, June 2, 2020, I encourage you to vote for DeKalb County Council Persons at Large Martha (Marti) Grimm, David Yarde and Robert Krafft. Each of these incumbent County Council members have been an integral part of returning DeKalb County government to a positive financial foundation, consistently looking to the future more than 1 year at a time so not to burden the future generations of taxpayers. They bring a diversity of experience to the council as a former County Clerk, State Representative and Executive Director of non-profit organizations. Each member has an excellent understanding of budgeting from their work experience, budgeting being the primary function of the County Council.
Please vote to return Grimm, Yarde and Krafft to the DeKalb County Council.
Thank you.
Richard “Rick” Ring, Auburn
President, DeKalb County Council
