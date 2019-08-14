To the editor:
It is indeed rare to find an educator like Dave Pine who applied his many talents to a 40-year career in the same school district in this community. We are the fortunate ones who live here, and nearby, to be able to have experienced first-hand his work. Please look at your kids and their families. So many of them can say, “Thank you, Mr. Pine.”
His total life’s work is built on a commitment to children, their education and the goal for them to grow into respectful, responsible and value-oriented adults. The recent article by Mr. Garbacz only touches the surface of this man’s abundance of accomplishments! The many teachers, administrators, coaches and hundreds of support staff that have worked under Mr. Pine’s guidance and leadership will universally say to you, “He is a pleasure to work for!”
Many parents, with whom I have had contact, have also echoed that praise for his efforts on their children’s behalf. In this day and age where there are parents pointing fingers at teachers, administrators and coaches for their children’s discipline issues or for not getting “fair” treatment, we can look at Mr. Pine and know there was someone who persevered when he didn’t have to.
He could have left the profession at any time. We thank you, Dave Pine, for your service, leadership and friendship to our community!
Rudy Finderson
Witmer Lake
