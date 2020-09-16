To the editor:
A fresh set of eyes and a new perspective is what you will gain by electing John Davis to the DeKalb United Central School Board.
John has a love for community and volunteerism as he serves on the board for DeKalb County Junior Achievement, Excelsior Arts/Theater Academy and Auburn’s Downtown Business Association. Also, he is involved with the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and serves on the ministry team at Lakewood Park. As the 1st Source Bank manager, and with many years of banking experience, he believes in fiscal responsibility and wisely spending taxpayer dollars.
John will offer refreshing ideas and positive solutions as a board member by connecting with and supporting, not only students and teachers, but also parents and support staff. He will research and ask questions at school board meetings, not just rubber stamp the agenda. Anyone who knows John knows he is a people person. He will have an open door policy, welcoming questions and concerns from all staff, parents and students.
By electing my son, you can believe he will seriously take your concerns to heart. John will do his best to seek transparent solutions with you in mind.
Patti Davis
Auburn
