25 years ago
• DeKalb County Democratic Central Committee Chair Leoma Mitchener presented the 1995 Democrat of the Year Award to Audra Shenk at the annual John F. Kennedy Dinner at the Garrett Country Club.
Updated: November 22, 2020 @ 12:47 am
