To the Editor:
Once again, the Kendallville community has rolled up its sleeves to help the American Red Cross build up the supply of blood. There are so many to thank — first is Trinity Church United Methodist, for offering space for the drive; second, the publicity from The News Sun, Radio Station WAWK, and the Chamber of Commerce website; third, the men who came early to set up and returned at the end to tear down — Bill Mock, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker and Al Ensley; and the women who assisted the staff all day — Marietta Hite, Sue Clifton, Mary Parker, Chris Davis and Judy Butler.
The most appreciated of the day, and deserving of a huge thank you, were those people who presented to donate blood — Suzanne Mountz, Dorothy Beachy, Billie Hullinger, Edward Miller, Ellyne Sollenberger, David Meyer, Larry Holbrook, Ronald Henschen, Mike Bodenhafer, Nancy Strater, Tanya Vance, Bryan Hampshire, Austin Fisher, Carl Root, Flora Borger, Margaret Sanders, Paul Bowser, Jennifer Kramer, Steven Brittenham, Joy King, Vickie Inniger, Thomas Malhs, David Beare, Ralph Helmkamp, Kristina McDonald, John Hoffelder, Janice Whetzel, Renee Rogers, Bronwyn Eminger, Joyce Bachman, David Sible, Larry Allen, Jessica Day, Joyce Thompson, Derek Thompson, Violette Wysong, Deborah Miller, Tim Butler, Larry Zook, Kelsie Duemig, Chris Slusher, Dawn Hossinger, Christy Anthony and Alisa Bloom.
Someone in your family or circle of friends may need blood and thanks to all of these people who participated in the blood drive on July 8, 2022 — that blood will be available — thank you!
Judy Butler
Publicity
