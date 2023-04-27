To the Editor:
Mayor Ley has earned my respect and my support and here is why:
He is compassionate and cares for all people — even providing housing and necessities for homeless people. He finds people in need. The mayor is meeting the needs of people behind the scenes. He has pulled together teams of wonderful volunteers that have removed 66,000 pounds of unwanted “stuff” from 10 or so sites. In one case, he rebuilt a kitchen and helped a family keep their home.
He is a visionary — his hopes and dreams for Auburn have been spot on. He has more ideas, plans, and achievements underway.
Mayor Ley has a superior understanding of Auburns needs for infrastructure and development. His business experience vastly out-powers his distractions, he knows the building business like no other. He supports development with a fund of knowledge that few appreciate fully.
Mayor Ley is a determined leader. He knows right from wrong and will stand up to bureaucrats and politicians that believe they know better. An example is the unfortunate legal battle he won in the courts. His detractors were wrong, and he stood up for what was right. The court ruled decisively for the office of the Mayor.
The second term will be even better — everyone will have to set their sights on what is best for our community, and more good things will result.
I could say much more, but the best thing we can do is take action. Pull the lever for Mike Ley.
Mark Souder, M.D.
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.