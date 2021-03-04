To the editor:
Congressman Jim Banks tweeted asking why President Biden hasn't called the Israeli leader. Answer: Because he has been indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust by his own government, which he calls a "witch hunt" and "fake news." Sound familiar? It should.
President Biden did confront dictator Putin about bounties on American soldiers, election interference and most importantly the most successful cyber attack ever on the U.S. all of which was done while "the former guy" was in office. Your personal information is now in the hands of Putin and "the former guy" let it happen and did nothing about it. Read the news.
Real Americans want to know from Jim Banks is the Tea Party, RNC and the MAGA party going to pay for the damage to our nation's Capitol where they replaced the flag of the U.S. with Trump, Tea Party and MAGA flags? This would include the security now needed as a result of the domestic terrorist attack against our democracy. Taxpayers' costs have been estimated at nearly $1/2 billion and counting. According to the Federal Election Commission "the former guy" and the RNC raised $175,000,000 during their fraudulent stop the steal campaign. Twenty-five percent of this went to the RNC to distribute to guys like Jim Banks along with 100 plus other white guys who attempted to throw out votes from black only districts to thwart the will of the rest of the country. That's what election theft really looks like. The bulk went to "the former guy's" piggy bank, while his supporters are going to federal prison. Very little went to litigation. Read the news.
This is flat out blood money and should be confiscated back to the taxpayer. They started a lie, fed the lie, made money from the lie then people died as a result of the lie. Why should we allow the Tea Party, RNC or "the other guy" to profit from murder, mayhem and treason? Jim Banks and his misfit colleagues' unpatriotic actions led to an attack by their supporters on our country and the will of 85 million voters. None of these criminal organizations represent the majority of America yet seek to force their will upon the rest of us through lies, threats, intimidation and violence.
Now at CPAC ... Criminal People Acquiring Cash, they are worshiping their version of the proverbial golden calf — a golden Donald, made in Mexico. Read the news.
American Republicans, Democrats and independents had enough and they voted for stability and competence. Jim Banks should start acting like an adult. America deserves better than his weaponization of misinformation and his personal wealth agenda. While he offers no support to help the taxpayer during a crisis, his family hasn't missed a single paycheck from the taxpayer during this period and haven't experienced the same pain cause by Trump's laziness. Our firefighters, law enforcement and first responders don't perform their duties for the public based on a person's party affiliation, social/religious beliefs or skin color. We should not allow our higher taxpayer paid lawmakers any less of a standard.
America will never forget and never forgive the traitors who attacked our nation's Capitol attempting to murder lawfully elected officials and overthrow the will of the people for their own benefit. They should pay restitution for damages just like any other criminal. Read the news.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
