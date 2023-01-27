Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.