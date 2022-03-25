To the editor:
Bill Hartman, DeKalb County commissioner, says he can get important projects done for the county without raising taxes. That sounds really good to me. Everything else is going up. It is really refreshing to hear someone is trying to look out for us. To be honest, we need a lot more of this.
We need for government to do practical things that are needed. We need Bill Hartman to continue to stand his ground with another term in office and further, more people need to join with him with the same goal to not raise taxes.
Gas prices are up and food costs are up. It is just everywhere we turn. It is easy for government to pass a bill and raise our taxes. It is hard to say no to raising taxes. Help give the average family a better chance to get along. Let's get behind Bill Hartman who is truly serving the taxpayers.
Susan Crowl
Waterloo
