90 years ago
• A large posse of farmers and vigilantes, under the direction of LaGrange Sheriff John Luttman, were busy scouring this section of the country today for a bandit who shot and instantly killed D.C. Frye, 55, a storekeeper at Seybert, a village eight miles northwest of Kendallville, at 11 o’clock last night. Going to the Frye home, which is near the general store owned and operated by Frye, the bandit aroused the family from their slumbers by knocking on the front door. Mr. Frye came to the door. The bandit, who was masked, ordered Frye to go to the store and get him some money. Frye slammed the door in the bandit’s face. The bandit, in turn, fired a sawed-off shotgun at Frye through the door, killing Frye. The desperate bandit ordered Mrs. Frye and her son to open the store, at the point of the same gun with which he killed Mr. Frye. The bandit secured some $6 or $8 in change and a check from the money drawer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.