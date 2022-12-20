Editor's Note: This letter is in reference to a Letter to the Editor printed on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, written by Victoria Woods.
To the Editor:
It's The Squad (Dems) who are constantly spewing anti-semitic rhetoric.
It was Obama who treated Bibi Netanyahu like trash when he went to the White House.
It was a GOP president who finally fulfilled the promise of many American presidents to establish Jerusalem as Israel's capitol.
Republicans support the Federation of Christians and Jews. Huckabee, Bachmann, Pence, Hannity to me. No Dems are listed.
I was of age when Israel became a country and have been highly interested. A veteran in our church was in a unit that liberated a death camp.
Hope this gives you a different perspective.
Bonnie Walter
LaGrange
