To the editor:
Quoted from ntd. com. In a letter to Congress, the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says not only that China interfered in the presidential election, but that the analysts involved in the assessment did not want to be the ones responsible for bringing this information forward. In the article on Jim Banks it was stated claims of voter fraud were unproven or disproved, what is the truth? Is it Government by the people, for the people, or is it Lie to the people to get the outcome somebody wanted instead of the people. China got the president they wanted — did America?
“We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people. For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country.” Quote from Donald John Trump’s Inaugural address. Could this be why He was so hated in Washington, D.C.? In the red state of Indiana the only narrative I hear or see is from the left, main stream TV, local TV and newspaper. The conservative voice is being canceled. 75 million of us admired the President enough to vote for four more years, more than when he won in 2016 and he still lost. Well maybe not all 75 million, some may have voted against Joe Biden. I see that a senator from Georgia is planning to file articles of impeachment against President Biden on the 21st.
Norman Johnson
LaGrange
