To the editor:
When children were separated from their parents and placed in cages for coming to this country to seek a better life, Trump and his supporters response was, “Well, that is what happens when you don’t follow the rules.”
When police murder African-American men and women simply for being black, Trump and his supporters response was, “Well, that is what happens when you don’t follow the rules.”
Now that Trump has contracted COVID, Trump and his supporters are castigating the rest of us for not showing enough sympathy and empathy for their dear leader. From the beginning, Trump has lied about the pandemic and, in fact, has called it a hoax many times. Tell that to the more than 213,000 people who have lost their lives because of COVID. He has refused to wear a mask and social distance. In fact, he continues to hold his rallies all over the country, packing in his supporters without social distancing or masks. His own version of Coronapalooza! It was only matter of time before he became infected with COVID.
Well, Mr. Trump, that is what happens when you do not follow the rules.
I will save my sympathy for those who have suffered under four years of Trump: for those struggling with COVID; the small businesses that are closing for good because of his mismanagement of the pandemic; for the men and women in uniform he calls “losers and stupid” and the marginalized communities he continues to target with his hate.
Karime Masson
Snow Lake
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.