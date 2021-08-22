To the editor:
A great big thank you to the community for supporting Children First at the Auburn Scavenger Hunt held on Aug. 14.
Thanks to our sponsors: Flint & Walling, PHP, Professional Federal Credit Union, Godfather Charities, Sharpshooter Benefit Solutions, and Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Thank you to the local businesses who participated in the event: Say Yes to the Dress, ACD Museum, Classic City Creamery, ProFed Credit Union, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Cranberry Cottage Boutique, Lyn-Maree’s, The Sprinkling Can Florist, Eckhart Public Library and Bee Well Nutrition.
Thanks to those who participated in the event. It was truly an amazing hunt!
Maureen Prebynski
Children First Center
Auburn
