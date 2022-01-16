90 years ago
• The first real art exhibit in the history of Kendallville, showing the work of a Hoosier artist, is now on display at the Community building and open to the public throughout the week. Some forty oil paintings of the celebrated artist, Homer G. Davisson, of Fort Wayne, make up the beautiful display. All of the paintings are landscapes. Featuring the opening of the exhibit yesterday afternoon was the talk by the artist himself, who briefly described the pictures displayed and told some interesting facts concerning artists.
