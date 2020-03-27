To the editor:
I'm submitting this on behalf of my 14-year-old son. He's a DeKalb middle schooler and wrote about his perspective of COVID-19.
Faith: 1) the strong belief or trust in something, 2) the strong belief in God or a religion
Hope: 1) a firm desire that something will happen, 2) a feeling of trust
Trust: 1) the reliability in something or someone
Remember these words and their definition.
COVID-19 is affecting everyone in the world, every man, woman and child. It could be that they can’t work, can’t be around people they love, or they are being isolated because they carry the virus. It has caused much pain and suffering. It doesn’t care how old or young you are, it will infect your body and spread to other unsuspecting souls. It also ruins businesses and neighborhoods. It affects everyone in one way or another, even a simple 14-year-old that is just finishing his middle school career. That 14-year-old is me.
It started with the announcement of Wuhaun going on lockdown. Everyone at school thought it was going to blow over and they took it as a joke. Case after case of COVID-19 spread from China to Italy, and eventually, it hit home. Again, everyone didn’t really care because not very many people had died. Then the state’s government decided to shut down nearly all public places, including our school. I felt like I was the only one that had been taking the situation seriously, as even after the closing people still didn’t care. Now we are under stay-at-home advisory and are forced to go out only if we need food, need to go to the doctor, or we aren’t around anyone.
I don’t think I’ve ever been through a situation this serious for years. I have been worried about so much during this time, to the point that I am having issues sleeping at night (more than usual). I’m worried about my family, that my mom will find peace in mind and will be able to relax. I’m worried about my new dad, that nothing will ruin his job or put a stop in his schedule. I’m worried that they might get COVID-19 since they are around so many people and children. I’m worried about my old dad, that he isn’t being careless and is making sure he is safe. I’m worried about my little sister, who is in the midst of a hotspot for the virus. I’m also worried about my friends, I hope that they too are being careful.
A few things are giving me slight peace in mind during this chaotic time. Faith in my family and my religion, hoping that God is looking over me and my family, and trusting that God and my family are looking after me.
Faith, hope and trust, they all tie together in the grand scheme of things. They do more than tie into one another, they can’t exist if one of them isn’t present. The three words provide a peace in mind to more than just me. To others, these words could have different definitions. They all have one thing in common, they provide peace in mind.
So, could COVID-19 be a way for the planet getting back at the human race by inflicting retribution for how it has treated the planet lately? Should the human race make amends for what it’s done? Most likely not.
Hopefully, this will blow over in the next few months and life will return to the way it used to be, and people might be overreacting and they should tone it down to just being cautious. Hopefully, I can trust in family to help me get through this time, and my faith in God will protect me and my family from COVID-19.
Jennifer Grogg
Waterloo
