To the editor:
The Veterans’ Headstone Project (VHP) concluded our 2020 headstone/memorial installations on Nov. 4 with 10 memorials installed, plus the resetting of two historic monuments.
The VHP completed a total of 20 supplemental headstone/memorial projects this year honoring the service and sacrifice for veterans of the War of 1812, Civil War and post-Civil War U.S. Infantry.
Since its inception in 2011 the VHP has provided 240 headstone/memorials for LaGrange County soldiers. Our treasured partner LaGrange Monument Works — Wes, Shari, Chris and Ryan Speicher — continue to dedicate their time, talent and expertise with each and every headstone/memorial undertaking.
This year we continued our American Flag Holder Program where we identify veteran grave sites with American Flag holders that are either no longer serviceable due to damage, etc., or do not accurately reflect the veteran’s service. We completed our World War I veterans’ work in 2019 and in 2020 we completed our work with the WWII veterans, as our records stand to date. The last count of WWII veterans interred in LaGrange County is at approximately 800. The VHP obtained 278 new WWII flag holders for the grave sites in need thanks to a LaGrange County Community Foundation grant and donation from the LaGrange High School Alumni Association.
The VHP installed a total of 556 WWII American flag holders (new and existing) into the concrete bases of the headstones — the remaining 244 or so having previously been installed. VHP Committee Member Gary Litke has donated hundreds of hours to the American Flag Holder Program and he, along with Bud and Cheryl Miller, and Mike Farber continue to volunteer service to the project’s missions.
Our team of “flaggers” for Memorial Day has grown with many young people involved. The VHP is honored to coordinate the Memorial Day flagging on behalf of the County of LaGrange, American Legion Post 215 and our beloved veterans, as well as ensuring all new veteran burials in the county receive an appropriate American flag holder.
Please remember the Veterans’ Headstone Project when choosing your charitable donations — 2021 will be another busy year with 20 supplemental headstone/memorials plus we will continue our American Flag Holder Program with our Korea and Vietnam veteran grave sites, ensuring their American flag holders are in good condition, accurately reflect their service and installed in the concrete bases of the headstones whenever possible.
The VHP extends a special thank you to LaGrange Publishing Company for their coverage of every installation and other VHP news. Our sincere gratitude to everyone who provided financial backing to ensure the 2020 Veterans’ Headstone Project goals became a reality and in support of our many responsibilities going forward:
LaGrange County Community Foundation; Zach and Miranda Bolla family; Bruce Bowman/Milford Township Trustee; Brian May/Frurip-May Funeral Home; Military Ministry Cornerstone Lutheran Church-Carmel, Indiana; County of LaGrange; Glen Litke, president/LaGrange High School Alumni Association; Trevor Thain/Topeka Pharmacy; Town of LaGrange; Sons of the American Legion Squadron 215; Tonya and Richard Allen; Lake Area Veterinary Group; Farmers State Bank; Howe Lions Club; Tracie Lambright Disher; John McKibben and Sue Johnson; Nancy Colter Appleman; Kathryn Rhodes Memorial.
Jean Fremion-McKibben
Coordinator, Veterans’ Headstone Project, LaGrange County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.