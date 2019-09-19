To the editor:
I felt compelled to follow up tonight’s DeKalb Central School Board meeting with some context regarding why I chose not to vote either way for the James R. Watson cafeteria and courtyard project. First, let me state that I agree 100% that the current cafeteria is not sufficient to support the number of students that are served warm meals each day. I also believe there is value in upgrading the courtyard space. However, I do not feel the administration provided a strong enough business case to warrant a yes vote, but I also do not want the staff at JRW to feel as though I do not support them by voting no. That being said, the points below are why I chose to abstain from voting.
• I knew the measure would pass.
• The cost of the cafeteria alone came in at $410 per square foot.
• Research suggests (Marshall-Swift) that an adequate building, in the private sector, should cost approximately $200-$250 per square foot.
• The administration presented that the total additional cost to maintain the new cafeteria and courtyard would cost less than $10K annually.
• According to the CFO, only utilities were factored into the additional operating cost as they hired additional custodial labor last year and the school will not incur any other costs.
• Total Cost of Ownership principals were not followed. (i.e. Will there be increases to insurance premiums for the new building?)
• There was no forecast provided by the administration to understand how future budgets are affected.
• There are plans for a full assessment done in the spring of 2020 with the results in the fall 2020.
I do feel it is imperative that this project moves forward for the staff and students of JRW, however, I have concerns DeKalb Central and other public schools in the area are grossly overpaying for capital projects. I am not a politician, just a citizen who feels we can do better than $410 per square foot.
Greg A. Lantz
Auburn
